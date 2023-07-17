CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 12-year-old girl they say is endangered.

Lidia Garrido was last seen by her family on Saturday, after she disappeared from the 10600 block of Governor Avenue.

Her family told police she made contact with them Sunday via social media saying she was with a boyfriend, who remains unidentified.

Those who know where Garrido may be are asked to call police at 216-621-1234 or just call 911 directly. Anonymous information can be given at 216-25-CRIME.