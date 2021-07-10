Cleveland police say missing 12-year-old boy is found

Photo courtesy Cleveland Police Department

UPDATE: The Cleveland police have reportedly found the child and another family member. The incident remains under investigation, police said.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing 12-year-old boy last seen Friday.

Joshua R. Lunch II was reportedly last seen at the 3500 block of West 136th Street, where he lives.

Police said the child could be with his aunt and that there was a tip the child was possibly seen around East 93rd Street and Kinsman Road. Lunch’s parents did not give the aunt permission to take the child, police said.

Anyone who may have seen Lunch or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call police directly at 216-621-1234 or to just call 911.