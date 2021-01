CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

Mylliahna Smith, whom the police consider endangered, was reported missing by her aunt Friday night in Cleveland. The girl was reportedly last seen at her home around 6 p.m.

Her family reported searching nearby, but was unable to find Smith.

Anyone with information about Smith’s whereabouts is asked to reach out the CPD.