Photo courtesy Cleveland Police Department

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are searching for a missing 1-year-old who was reportedly picked up by his father, who does not have custody of the child.

Arreginald McDowell Jr., was reported missing by his mother Sunday and is considered in danger. Cleveland police have searched for the child at family members’ homes and have not been able to locate him or his father.

Anyone who has seen the child (seen pictured above) is asked to call the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5263.