CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are searching for a missing woman and her child.

According to police, Monique Johnson, 30, was reported missing on Thursday. She is believed to have Harlem Johnson with her.

She reportedly was expected in court for a custody hearing and didn’t show up.

The person who reported Monique missing tried to get in contact with her but was unsuccessful.

Anyone with information regarding Monique or Harlem’s whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland police.