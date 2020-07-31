Cleveland police search for missing, endangered 37-year-old

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are searching for a missing 37-year-old woman who they believe to be endangered.
Police say Chantel Underwood was last seen on Monday.
Her father picked her up from a rehabilitation center last Friday and was driving her to the hospital when she jumped out of the moving vehicle.
Officers learned that Underwood was seen at a Marriot Hotel on W. 150th Street before being taken to St. Vincent Charity Hospital on Monday. She has since been released from the hospital. No one has seen or heard from her since.
Police say Underwood’s mother is concerned for her safety due to her mental and physical needs.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland police.
