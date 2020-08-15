Cleveland police search for missing, endangered 35-year-old

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are searching for a missing 35-year-old man who they consider to be endangered.

According to police, Andre Ward left his group home on Wednesday and has not been seen or heard from since.

Ward reportedly suffers from addiction and a mental health condition. Officials are concerned for his safety.

Authorities say he is known to frequent Cleveland’s west side, specifically the areas of West 25th Street and Walton Avenue, W. 38th Street and Newark Avenue, and the 2100 block of Lakeside Avenue.

He is described as being 5’10” tall and weighing 200 pounds. Ward has a black Afro and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland police.

