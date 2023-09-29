CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland police are searching for an elderly woman who went missing Thursday night.

Mary Warren, 82, left a home on Thornwood Avenue to go to the store around 7 p.m. and never returned, according to a press release from the Cleveland Division of Police.

Warren is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing around 160 pounds. She has white hair and brown eyes, according to the release.

Warren struggles with memory issues and police say they are concerned for her safety.

Warren was driving a 2012 silver Honda Accord with license plate number GRA3934.

Police ask that anyone who sees Warren or her vehicle call 911 or contact the Cleveland Division of Police.