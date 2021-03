CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are searching for a missing 81-year-old man.

Police say Antoine Bituka Muliro went missing from the 3300 block of W. 58th Street.

He was last seen wearing a purple jacket and grey sweatpants. Police say he had on socks and no shoes.

Muliro only speaks Swahili. He also suffers from possible dementia/mental health disorders.

Anyone who sees Muliro is asked to call 911.