Cleveland police search for missing 6-year-old believed to be with noncustodial mother

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are searching for a missing 6-year-old girl.

Police say Londyn Shade’s father, Davone Shade, recently obtained custody of her.

Londyn’s mother, Dasia Jordan, was court-ordered to bring her to the lobby of Cleveland’s Fifth District Police Station on Wednesday. Jordan did not come to the station and refused to answer her phone.

Police stopped by Jordan’s Stevenson Avenue home and did not get a response at the door.

Londyn, who attends Arbor Elementary School in Euclid, has not been at school since Monday.

As of Thursday, both Londyn and Jordan have not been located.

According to the police report, Shade claims that Jordan is known to abuse their daughter. Officials consider Londyn endangered.

Londyn is approximately 3′ tall and weighs 70 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland police at (216) 621-1234.

More missing persons cases, here.