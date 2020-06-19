Breaking News
Cleveland police search for missing 16-year-old girl

Missing





CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen in the city’s east side.

Police say Brazil Jackson was dropped off at her aunt’s house on E. 38th Street on Monday.

Jackson reportedly walked out of the home and did not return.

Police say she is 5’7″ tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes. Jackson was last seen wearing a Nike windbreaker jacket and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland police.

