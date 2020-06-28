Cleveland police search for missing 14-year-old boy last seen over a week ago

Anthony Elliot (Courtesy: Cleveland Police)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are searching for a 14-year-old boy who has been missing for over a week.

Police say Anthony Elliot went missing on Friday, June 19.

He was last seen at his mother’s house in the 7800 block of Decker Avenue. Police say he may possibly be in the W. 65th Street area, where his aunt lives.

Elliot is 5′4″ tall, 110 lbs. and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland police.

