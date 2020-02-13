Watch Now
Cleveland police search for missing 11-year-old girl

Love Harris (Courtesy Cleveland Division of Police)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police are searching for an 11-year-old girl who went missing from Cleveland’s Forest Hill neighborhood.

Love Harris was last seen Wednesday morning around 7 a.m. at a residence in the 12800 block of Arlington Avenue.

Harris is 5’7″ tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has black hair with braids.

Police say she was wearing a burgundy hoodie under a blue jean jacket and burgundy pants with brown boots at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland police at (216) 621-1234.

