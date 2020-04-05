Cleveland police search for man last seen in January

David Handford

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are searching for a man who was last seen in January.

According to police, David Handford, 36, was reported missing on Friday, April 4, by his wife.

She told police she last saw him on January 4 when he left their Vandalia Avenue home on a blue Huffy bicycle.

She claims he told her he was going to check into a treatment center in Parma. However, he never did so and has not yet returned home.

Handford is 5’10” and weighs 150 pounds. He has blond hair and hazel eyes with tattoos on his legs and back. Police say it is unknown what clothing he was wearing at the time of disappearance. He does not have a cell phone or social media profiles

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland police.