1  of  2
Breaking News
Coronavirus headlines: Latest for April 5, 2020 READ IT: Governor Mike DeWine issues NEW stay-at-home order until May 1

Cleveland police search for man last seen in January

Missing

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Cleveland police are searching for a man who was last seen in January. According to police, David Handford, 36, was reported missing on Friday, April 4, by his wife. She told police she last saw him on January 1 when he left their house on a blue Huffy bicycle. She claims he told her he was going to check into a treatment center in Parma. However, he never did so and has not yet returned home.
David Handford
(Courtesy: Cleveland
Division of Police)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are searching for a man who was last seen in January.

According to police, David Handford, 36, was reported missing on Friday, April 4, by his wife.

She told police she last saw him on January 4 when he left their Vandalia Avenue home on a blue Huffy bicycle.

She claims he told her he was going to check into a treatment center in Parma. However, he never did so and has not yet returned home.

Handford is 5’10” and weighs 150 pounds. He has blond hair and hazel eyes with tattoos on his legs and back. Police say it is unknown what clothing he was wearing at the time of disappearance. He does not have a cell phone or social media profiles

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland police.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Download the FOX 8 App

Fox 8 App Logo

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

Happening Headlines

More News