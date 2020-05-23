1  of  5
Cleveland police search for 85-year-old man missing since last week

Willie Paige (Courtesy: Cleveland Division of Police)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are looking for an 85-year-old man who went missing last week.

According to police, Willie Paige has been missing since May 15.

His daughter reported him missing on Friday and says she is concerned for his safety as he is very forgetful.

Paige is 5’8″ tall and weighs approximately 162 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black hat, tan boots, a blue and white plaid jacket and light-colored jeans.

Paige lives in the 3100 block of Central Avenue.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact police.

