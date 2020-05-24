1  of  4
Cleveland police search for 17-year-old girl who went missing more than a week ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police are searching for a 17-year-old Cleveland girl who went missing more than a week ago.

According to a Facebook post from the Cleveland Division of Police’s Third District, Emma Raifsnyder went missing on May 15.

Raifsnyder is known to frequent the areas of W. 25 Street & Clark Avenue, Fulton & Lorain, and W. 32 Street & Lorain Avenue.

She is 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 204 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Raifsnyder’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Third District Detective Unit at (216) 623-5318 or Detective Pivarnik at (216) 623-3082.

