Cleveland police search for 12-year-old boy missing since Saturday

DJ Bennett (Courtesy: Cleveland Division of Police)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are searching for a 12-year-old boy who was last seen on Saturday night.

According to police, Deonte “DJ” Bennett got into an argument with his grandmother and left their E. 139th Street home around 9:45 p.m.

He fled on foot towards Miles Avenue.

Bennett was last seen wearing grey basketball shorts, a black shirt with red, white and blue stripes on the ams, and carrying a turquoise backpack. He is described as being 5’3” tall and 180 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Officials say he could possibly be in the area of Miles Park School, where he is a student, or near his aunt’s house in the 12300 block of Ferris Avenue.

Bennett’s family reportedly received information via social media that he may have recently been seen at a park in Garfield Heights.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact police.

MORE MISSING PERSONS CASES:

Missing adult alert issued for elderly Euclid man with dementia

Missing: Tayvonn Tell

Euclid police looking for missing 84-year-old man with dementia

Cleveland police search for missing 16-year-old girl

Missing: Tracy Weck