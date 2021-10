CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are seeking the public’s help to locate a missing child.

Keshauna Hale-Bursey, 12, placed a note in her room then left her home in the 14700 block of Pepper Avenue yesterday around 10 p.m.

Keshauna is 4’11” tall, 120 pounds and was last seen wearing a red coat and black pants.

Keshauna Hale-Bursey (Courtesy of Cleveland police)

Anyone with information, please call 216-621-1234 or 9-1-1.