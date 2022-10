CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are looking for a teen who went missing on Wednesday.

Tionn Grant, 15, was last seen at 2357 Tremont Avenue in Cleveland. He was wearing black pants and a red/black Jordan hoodie.

Missing: Tionn Grant (Credit: Cleveland police) Missing: Tionn Grant (Credit: Cleveland police)

He is 5’8″ and weighs 165 lbs.

If you know his whereabouts, call Cleveland police at (216) 621-1234.