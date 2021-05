CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police has issued a missing juvenile alert for a 16-year-old girl.

Asja Collins was last seen Thursday, May 27.

She is 5’0” and 160 lbs.

Collins is known to frequent the areas of East Blvd. and Ashbury Ave. and Kinsman and E. 79th St.

If you see her, call police.