CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland police are looking for a teen who went missing on Friday.

Kolayana Bolden, 15, was last seen on Archwood Avenue in Cleveland. She was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Bolden is 5’2″ and weighs 120 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

She was also listed as missing in September, as seen on FOX 8.

Anyone with information is asked to call (216) 623-2755.