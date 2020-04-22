Cleveland police looking for missing siblings

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are looking for two missing teens.

They say Kasandra Cabrera, 17; and her brother, William Cabrera, 15, were last seen on April 14.

According to a police report, Kasandra got into an argument with her grandmother; that’s when she and her brother left the home.

Cleveland police say it’s believed the teens may be staying with friends. Police checked one location but the teens still have not been found.

Please call police if you know where they are.

