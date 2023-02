CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are asking residents to be on the look out for a missing 13-year-old boy.

Ja’Lynn Berkley is 5’3″ and weighs 125 lbs. with brown eyes and black and blond dreads.

(Credit: Cleveland police)

He was last seen at West 28th Street and Detroit Avenue in the CMHA area.

He was wearing a black hoodie, black t-shirt and black pants with black Air Force 1 tennis shoes.

Police say he may be armed.

If you know his whereabouts, call Cleveland police at 216-623-2755.