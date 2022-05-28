CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing boy who was last seen going to bed in his Cleveland home on Friday night.

Jaelen Stroud, 9, who was reported missing on Saturday at 1 a.m., was last seen at his home in the 5900 block of Engle Avenue on Friday at 9 p.m. when he went to bed, according to Cleveland police.

Missing 9-year-old Jaelen Stroud (Credit: Cleveland police)

Police say he may be riding a red and black bicycle.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jaelen Stroud should call 216-621-1234. Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.