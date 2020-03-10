1  of  4
Cleveland police looking for missing 13-year-old boy

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are asking for help locating a missing 13-year-old boy.

Police on Tuesday responded to a home for a report of a missing child, James Wilson.

According to a police report, James’ mother told the officer she received a call from his school stating he ran out of the school when the principal took away his phone.

She said James reportedly took off after taking back his phone.

The officer checked some areas that James could be, but he was not located.

Please call police if you see him or know where he is.

