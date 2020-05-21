Cleveland police looking for missing 13-year-old boy

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Division of Police Third District Detective Unit is asking for help locating a missing 13-year-old boy.

According to a Facebook post, authorities are looking for Christopher Manns.

The teen is 5’3,” weighs 90 lbs and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police say Christopher is known to frequent the areas of W.36 & Denison, W 44 & Towbridge and Lorain Ave. & W. 65.

If you know where he is, you’re asked to please call the Third District Detective Unit at 216-623-5318 or Detective Pivarnik at 216-623-3082.

