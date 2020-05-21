1  of  5
Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 30,167 total cases; 1,836 total deaths Ohio’s restaurants fully reopen today under new coronavirus guidelines Dick Goddard’s daughter shares an update on his condition Restarting Ohio: List of businesses opening Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures
Watch Now
FOX 8 News at 4,5,6 and 7

Cleveland police looking for missing 13-year-old boy

Missing

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Division of Police Third District Detective Unit is asking for help locating a missing 13-year-old boy.

According to a Facebook post, authorities are looking for Christopher Manns.

The teen is 5’3,” weighs 90 lbs and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police say Christopher is known to frequent the areas of W.36 & Denison, W 44 & Towbridge and Lorain Ave. & W. 65.

If you know where he is, you’re asked to please call the Third District Detective Unit at 216-623-5318 or Detective Pivarnik at 216-623-3082.

**Continuing coverage on investigations into those who are missing**

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Download the FOX 8 App

Fox 8 App Logo

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

Happening Headlines

More News