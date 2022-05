CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are looking for a man who they say may be in physical danger.

Christopher Papp, 34, was last seen on Thursday at his home on Woburn Avenue. Police say he suffers with a mental health diagnosis.

Papp is 5’11, weighs 170 and has brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a dark gray sweatshirt.

Christopher Papp (Credit: Cleveland police)

He has emoji tattoos on his fingers and an “M” on the back of his neck.

Call police if you know his whereabouts.