CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Division of Police on Sunday night issued a missing juvenile alert for a 13-year-old girl.

Police say Monique Sutton was last seen on E. 82nd Street.

Monique is 5’2″ and weighs 130 lbs.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket with the Gap logo, jeans, and pink shoes.

Please call police if you see her or know where she is.

