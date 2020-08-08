Cleveland police issue endangered missing adult alert for 65-year-old man

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are searching for a missing 65-year-old man who left his adult care facility Friday and has not returned.

James Ingram walked away from his home at Ecar House Adult Care Facility on Honeydale Road in Cleveland around 2:30 p.m. and has not been heard from since. Police say he is endangered.

The man has schizophrenia, police reported, and does take medication for the illness.

He is described as being 6-foot, 3-inches tall and about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black and gray shirt and jeans.

Anyone who has information about Ingram’s whereabouts is directed to call 911.

