Cleveland police issue alert for missing and endangered 13-year-old boy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland police have issued an endangered alert for a missing 13-year-old boy.
According to a police report, Tru Kennedy was last seen in the 470 block of E. 146th St.
Police say the teen had been sent to his room. His mother said he was packing a bag around 7 p.m.
At midnight, the teen’s sister said he was missing.
The family searched the house and found the side door left open. They then searched the neighborhood and called police.
Tru is 4’8” and weighs 100 lbs.
If you see him, call 911.
Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8
- Kenny visits Lorain’s new riverfront event center & restaurant ‘The Shipyards’
- At Lewis funeral, Obama calls for making Election Day national holiday, renewing Voting Rights Act
- WATCH LIVE: Fauci to tell House panel pandemic ‘will likely continue for some time’
- Man found shot multiple times on Akron sidewalk; police identify armed and dangerous suspect
- Second stimulus checks: Why your next $1,200 payment isn’t in the mail