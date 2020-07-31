Cleveland police issue alert for missing and endangered 13-year-old boy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland police have issued an endangered alert for a missing 13-year-old boy.

According to a police report, Tru Kennedy was last seen in the 470 block of E. 146th St.



Tru Kennedy, Courtesy: Cleveland Division of Police

Police say the teen had been sent to his room. His mother said he was packing a bag around 7 p.m.

At midnight, the teen’s sister said he was missing.

The family searched the house and found the side door left open. They then searched the neighborhood and called police.

Tru is 4’8” and weighs 100 lbs.

If you see him, call 911.

