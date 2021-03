CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police has put out an alert for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Trinee Washington left her home on E. 164th St. Friday around 6:30 p.m.

Trinee Washington

According to a police report, the child got into an SUV and hasn’t been seen since.

Trinee is 5’3” and 130 lbs.

She has multi-color braids.

If you have any information that can help, call police or 911.

Trinee is considered endangered because of her age.