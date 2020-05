CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is looking for a missing 11-year-old boy.

Keaon Giles is 4’11” and about 70 lbs.

Police issued an alert for him around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

Giles lives on Ansel Rd. but is also known to frequent Cleveland Heights.

If you see him, call police at (216)621-1234.

