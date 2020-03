CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland police have issued an alert for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Isabella Heinzerling has not been seen since March 12.

She lives in the 12300 block of Reindeer Blvd in Garfield Heights and is a junior at Rhodes High School.

Isabella is 5’7″ and 125 lbs.

She was last seen wearing a dark gray GAP sweatshirt with a hood and black jeans.

If you have information that can help, call police.

