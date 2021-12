(Photo: Courtesy of Jahari’s family via Cleveland police)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing boy.

13-year-old Jahari Redd left home Friday Dec. 24 around 4 p.m. and has not been seen since.

Jahari was last seen at 2452 W. 5th St.

Anyone with information please call 216-621-1234 or 911.