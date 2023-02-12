CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in the search for two missing men.

Elce Malik-Bey, 44, and Raymond Lumpkin, 45, were last seen by family on Friday, Feb. 10. They reportedly left a family gathering to go fishing together but never came back.

Elce Malik-Bey, left, and Raymond Lumpkin. Photos courtesy Cleveland police

Cleveland police said Cleveland Metroparks police found their vehicle at the East 55th Street Marina. The U.S. Coast Guard helped in the search of the area, but the men have not been found.

Those who may have any information are asked to call Cleveland police at 216-621-1234.