Cleveland Heights police searching for endangered woman

Missing

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Photo courtesy the Ohio Attorney General’s office

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — A Cleveland Heights woman is missing, and police need the public’s help in locating her.

The woman, Bessie Washington, reportedly walked away from her residence on Mayfield Road around 5 p.m. Wednesday and has not been seen since. She reportedly suffers from dementia and various other health issues and the police consider her to be endangered.

Anyone who may have seen Washington or who may know of her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 1-866-693-9171.

Washington is 73 years old and was last seen wearing red pants, a brown top and also slippers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Download the FOX 8 App

Fox 8 App Logo

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

Happening Headlines

More News