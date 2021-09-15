Cleveland Heights police searching for endangered woman

Photo courtesy the Ohio Attorney General’s office

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — A Cleveland Heights woman is missing, and police need the public’s help in locating her.

The woman, Bessie Washington, reportedly walked away from her residence on Mayfield Road around 5 p.m. Wednesday and has not been seen since. She reportedly suffers from dementia and various other health issues and the police consider her to be endangered.

Anyone who may have seen Washington or who may know of her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 1-866-693-9171.

Washington is 73 years old and was last seen wearing red pants, a brown top and also slippers.