Cleveland Heights police search for missing 16-year-old girl

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland Heights police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

According to police, Summer Cheeks is believed to have run away several days ago. Her family is growing concerned.

Cleveland Heights police currently have no leads on her whereabouts.

Cheeks is 5’01” tall and weighs 120 lbs. She has brown hair and eyes.

The teen was last seen wearing gray jogger sweat pants and a black and yellow Cleveland Heights High School shirt. She reportedly left her home with a suitcase and other clothes.

She has been know to frequent the area of East 40th Street in Cleveland.

Anyone who sees Cheeks or has information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact police at (216) 321-1234.

