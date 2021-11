CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Heights Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man.

26-year-old John Millhorn has not been seen or heard from since November 7. His family is concerned for his welfare.

He drives a black Hyundai Elantra with Ohio license plate GJG5686.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Millhorn or his vehicle is asked to contact the Cleveland Heights Police Department at 216-321-1234.