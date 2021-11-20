Canton police ask for public’s help in finding missing woman

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Canton police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing 25-year-old woman.

Cherish Bailey was reported missing Saturday morning from her residence at 1205 15th St. Northwest. Police said she may be with a man she met online.

She is described as having a “toddler mentality,” and was reportedly last seen at a McDonald’s on Dueber Avenue around 8 a.m.

Police said Bailey is not answering her phone and anyone who sees her is asked to reach out to authorities at 330-649-5800 or 330-489-3144.

