BUCYRUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Bucyrus Police Department wants you to give them a call if you see Kirsten Clark.

The 14-year-old was last seen Wednesday afternoon. Her family is concerned about her well-being.

Kirsten’s last known location was on Wilbur St. where she was seen getting into a gray car.

She is believed to be in either Bucyrus or Marion.

If you have any information that can help police, call (419)562-1006.