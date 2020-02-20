Brunswick police search for missing 90-year-old man with dementia

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WJW) — Brunswick police are searching for a missing 90-year-old man.

According to police, Richard Flynn left his Nantucket Cove residence around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and didn’t return.

He is 5’6″ tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has grey hair and blue eyes.

Flynn may be traveling in a green 1999 Honda Accord with Ohio license plate GCT4493.

He suffers from dementia and authorities are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact police.