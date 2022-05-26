Anastasia Hamilton (Photo courtesy: Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers)

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office has determined a body found in a vacant home Wednesday is Anastasia Hamilton.

Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers put out an alert for information on her whereabouts she was seen on video in the Terminal Tower parking garage on May 21. Crime Stoppers released a photo of Hamilton walking with an unknown person.

(Photo courtesy: Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers)

Cleveland police told the FOX 8 I-Team they were on the scene at East 54th St. after the body of a woman was found around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The medical examiner determined the victim was 24-year-old Hamilton but has not determined her cause of death.

There was a reward for information leading to her location.

