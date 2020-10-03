Berea police search for missing 32-year-old woman

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — Police are searching for a missing 32-year-old Berea woman.

According to police, Sheriese Farmer was last seen around 8 p.m. Thursday in the area of Front St. and Lou Groza Blvd.

She is described as being 5’7″ tall and weighing 289 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact police at (440) 234-1234.

