Berea Police Department looking for two missing 15-year-old boys

Photo courtesy Berea Police Department/Facebook

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — The Berea Police Department is asking for the public’s help in looking for two teens who have gone missing.

Nathaniel Carpenter, pictured right, and Kayden Poff, both 15, were last seen at the Berea Ohio Guidestone residential facility on Sept. 2, police reported.

Police believe the two could be in the Youngstown area.

Those with any information regarding the two boys are advised to reach out to the Berea Police Department directly.

