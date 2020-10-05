Avon police issue alert for missing woman with dementia

AVON, Ohio (WJW) – A Missing Adult Alert has been issued by the Avon Police Department for a missing woman who has dementia.

Jacqueline Douglas

Jacqueline Douglas drove away from her home on Renwood Ave. Sunday afternoon and hasn’t been seen since.

Jacqueline is 74, 5’2”, 164 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black top and slacks.

She is driving a white 2020 Mercedes 350 with Ohio plate number 9JSD.

If you have any information that can help bring Jacqueline safely home, call 1-866-693-9171 or 911.

