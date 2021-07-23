Avon police asking for help to find 2 missing children

AVON, Ohio (WJW) — Avon police are asking for the public’s help to find a teen and a child who have been missing since Wednesday.

14-year-old Jayzeir Gaddy is 5’4″ and weighs 119 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, black pants and Nike tennis shoes.

11-year-old Brillyante Atwood is 4’5″ and weighs 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red/blue hoodie, black shorts and red/white/pink slippers.

11-year-old Brillyante Atwood and 14-year-old Jayzeir Gaddy

A family member was the last to see them walking on IR90 West toward SR611 between 4-5 p.m.

Both Jayzeir and Brillyante have friends and family that live in the city of Lorain.

If you have information on their whereabouts, call Avon Police Department at 440-934-1234.