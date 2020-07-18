Authorities search for missing Lorain boy with several disabilities

Missing

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Lorain County CSI

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — The Lorain County CSI is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing boy.

Authorities say the boy, identified only as “Austin,” disappeared from his home in Lorain’s southside on Thursday.

Austin reportedly has several disabilities and his family is concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lorain Police Department at (440) 204-2100.

GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM:

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Download the FOX 8 App

Fox 8 App Logo

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

Happening Headlines

More News