LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — The Lorain County CSI is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing boy.
Authorities say the boy, identified only as “Austin,” disappeared from his home in Lorain’s southside on Thursday.
Austin reportedly has several disabilities and his family is concerned for his safety.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lorain Police Department at (440) 204-2100.
GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM:
- LIVE: Ohioans gather at statehouse to protest mask mandates
- 85 infants under 1 tested positive for coronavirus in Texas county, as cases surge nationwide
- Authorities search for missing Lorain boy with several disabilities
- Ohio reports an additional 1,542 cases of COVID-19 in one day
- American Legion honors Fairview Park citizen on her 100th birthday