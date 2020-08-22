Authorities search for missing 13-year-old Lorain girl last seen Wednesday

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — Authorities in Lorain are searching for a 13-year-old girl who has been missing for three days.

According to Lorain County CSI, Evangelise Elizabeth Cosme was last seen on Wednesday at her home on the city’s west side.

Cosme is 5’1″ and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes.

Officials remind citizens that hiding a missing person or preventing them from being found is a crime. Anyone with information regarding Cosme’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Dougherty at 1-440-204-2166 or via email at john_dougherty@cityoflorain.org.

