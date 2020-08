ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing man.

Thomas McLaughlin, 47, has not been in contact with his family since July 29.

Thomas McLaughlin, Courtesy: Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office

They reported him missing on August 12.

The sheriff says Thomas suffers from mental health issues.

If you have information that can help investigators, call the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office at (440)576-0055.