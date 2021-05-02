AMBER Alert issued for toddler abducted in Virginia

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WJW) — Authorities in Virginia have issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 2-year-old boy.

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Noah Gabriel Trout was abducted around 12 p.m. on Sunday.

2-year old Noah is approx. 2'9", 33 lbs, w/ blonde hair & blue eyes. He has a red birthmark on the back of his neck & was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt & bright orange jacket.

Seen him? Call: 911, the GCSO at 540-696-6013 or 540-921-3842, or #FBIRichmond at 804-261-1044. pic.twitter.com/fve60ULwDK — FBI Richmond (@FBIRichmond) May 3, 2021

Officials say he was last seen on Big Stony Creek Road in Ripplemead, Virginia.

Trout is believed to be in extreme danger.

He is described as being 2’9″ tall and weighing 33 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with an orange jacket.

Authorities say a suspect has not yet been identified, however, they believe the individual may be wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, black tennis shoes, and a black beanie. The suspect is also believed to be traveling in a dark-colored SUV or van.

Anyone with information about Trout’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Giles County Sheriff’s Office at 540-921-3842.